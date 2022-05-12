Maine Department of Education announces 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists

The Teacher of the Year award is given to one Maine teacher each year, and this year's winner will be announced in October.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Education announced in a news release Wednesday the 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists for the state.

Four Maine teachers made the cut as finalists:

Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher from Aroostook County.

Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities and social studies teacher from Cumberland County.

Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing, and science teacher from Oxford County.

Emily Albee, a high school social studies teacher from Penobscot County.

According to the release, they will all "move forward in the [2023 Maine] Teacher of the Year process and were chosen from the 2022 Maine County Teachers of the Year."

The Teacher of the Year award is given to one Maine teacher each year, and this year's winner will be announced in October following the final stages of the selection process, the release says.

Each of the teachers was nominated by a member of their community for their "exemplary service in education and dedication to their students," according to the release. Then, a panel of principals, teachers, and business community members selected them from a pool of all the other teacher nominees.

"I am in awe of the work of all of Maine’s educators and their commitment to their students and Maine schools. Maine’s teachers make possible the daily miracle that is public education," Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said in the release. "I couldn’t be prouder of these four Teacher of the Year State Finalists for representing the best qualities of Maine’s amazing educators. They exude optimism for public education, a commitment to their profession and to building relationships across their communities, and the energy and drive to make education wonderful for all their students, and for all students in Maine."

Here are the following statements made by the four finalists in the news release:

"I feel so fortunate to have had this opportunity to collaborate with other amazing educators, to reflect on my own teaching practices, and to shine a light on the incredible educators in Aroostook County and in the great state of Maine," Anderson said.

"I'm extremely humbled and grateful for this recognition and, even more so, for the opportunity to work with inspiring colleagues, families, and students and for the guidance I've received throughout my career from so many in my community," Bernstein said. "The recognition I am receiving currently is only possible because of how much others have done, and continue to do, to support me and because I have the gift of working with incredible students."

"Being recognized as a finalist for Maine Teacher of the Year is an honor," Bryant said. "As a member of the Sacopee Valley School district, of which I was a student myself and am now lucky enough to teach in as a professional, I am endlessly proud and thankful for the supportive and collaborative nature of this community."

"I continue to be honored and grateful to serve as the 2022 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year, working with a tremendous and talented cohort of 15 other county teachers," Albee said. "To be included as 1 of the 4 finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year energizes me to continue to advocate for students, teachers, and education in Maine."

