Maine Discovery Museum to educate teachers with new pilot program

BANGOR, Maine — When it comes to teaching growing minds, the Maine Discovery Museum knows it can at times be a challenge to get students both interested and get them to understand at times complex topics.

To fill a gap for teachers and better equip them for success in the classroom, the museum is taking applications for a new pilot program: The Science Teacher Academy.

Starting in August and running until next June, 10 kindergarten through fifth grade teachers will meet every month either over Zoom or in-person for the program.

The federally-funded program will also offer teachers' schools a stipend to cover substitute teachers when in-person classes are on the schedule.

The goal is to combine informal education with local experts to create hands-on ways to get students invested in science topics.

Spearheading the program is museum Director of Community Engagement Kim Stewart.

"The teachers are hungry for it, but they don't have the time for it," Stewart said. "One of the things we'll focus on a lot at the science teacher academy is those interdisciplinary skills. So you might have a science concept, but how can we incorporate a book into it so you can do it during literacy time?"

The group hopes to expand the program to allow two teachers per county next year.