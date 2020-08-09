Maine Dept. of Education launches online learning platform 'MOOSE' for teachers, students, and families

The platform is open access and does not require users to register.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Education announced Tuesday the official launch of MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education), which is intended to be a learning platform for teachers, students, and families across Maine. MOOSE is now live and available as a resource to anyone who is interested.

MOOSE features an online library of asynchronous, interdisciplinary, project-based modules aligned to the Maine Learning Results for grades PK-12. Over the summer, more than 200 Maine educators from across the state developed nearly 100 modules to populate the first quarter of content.

Embedded in the modules are elements of social, emotional, and behavioral learning as well as considerations for all learning styles. It is not a curriculum, but a library to choose from, based on interests, content standards, or topics. MOOSE was designed as an optional, educational resource for students, educators, and families to include in their remote learning plans. The platform is open access and does not require users to register.

“We are so excited and proud to launch the MOOSE library today,” Beth Lambert, DOE Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning, said. “These high quality, project-based, anytime/anywhere, interdisciplinary learning modules can be used and adapted by educators to foster engaging and meaningful learning experiences for all of Maine’s students.”

“We are grateful to all of the educators who pioneered this innovative project with us over the summer,” Commissioner of Education Pender Makin said. “We look forward to feedback from those using this resource as we continue to make it authentic and accessible for Maine students!”