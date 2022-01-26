Maine considers textbook assistance plan for some students

Democratic Rep. Maggie O’Neil made the proposal after Saco students said textbook costs can be a barrier to accessing the state’s early college program.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine might create a state fund to help students enrolled in early college courses afford their textbooks.

Democratic Rep. Maggie O’Neil has proposed a bill that would create the Textbook Cost Assistance Fund within the Maine Department of Education.

O’Neil says she made the proposal after Saco students said textbook costs can be a barrier to accessing the state’s early college program.

The early college program allows students to earn credits through community colleges and public universities in the state. They then start college with credits already in hand.

The bill was the subject of a hearing Tuesday.