AUGUSTA, Maine — All of Maine's 7 community colleges this fall will not see a change in tuition.

In a release from the Maine Community College System (MCCS), the commitment to keeping costs as low as possible to attend community college is still ongoing.

For Maine residents, tuition remains at $94 per credit hour. A full-time student taking 30 credit hours, cost of tuition and fees will average $3,620, which is the lowest in New England.

The MCCS says that student costs are offset with financial aid, and for about 6,300 students, financial aid covers the entire cost of tuition and fees.

“We want to give our students access to a high-quality education so they can begin productive careers and begin realizing their financial goals,” said MCCS President David Daigler.

“By keeping tuition and fees low, Maine’s community colleges make it possible for our graduates to enter the workforce or more easily afford a four-year degree without being burdened with large amounts of student debt,” Daigler said.

The MCCS says that Maine’s seven community colleges serve more than 16,600 students enrolled in for-credit courses and more than 25,000 people through degree programs, customized workforce training and non-credit offerings.

Housing options are available at five of the seven colleges.

Over 90 percent of recent graduates from the community college system are employed in Maine or continuing their education.

