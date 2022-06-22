Vaccines required for Maine Community College System students

This new policy update came down on Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Community College System announced Wednesday it would require COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students and strongly encourage students to stay up-to-date on boosters.

A news release from the MCCS said the protocol doesn't apply to online students who don't enter campus buildings.

"In 2021-22, MCCS required boosters, but shifted to a 'strong recommendation' based on input from medical professionals on the latest COVID-19 safety guidance," the release stated.

The MCCS Board of Trustees approved the updated vaccination protocol for students during a meeting at Kennebec Valley Community College.

Each of the seven college presidents will set mask policy for their respective campuses in response to local conditions, according to the release.

“These protocols come at the end of a thorough and ongoing process that included medical professionals, data from state and federal health agencies, and dialogue with our community members,” MCCS President David Daigler said in the release. “As ever, we are committed to adopting protocols that keep our community as safe as possible, and we will continue to regularly review both the protocols and the changing COVID landscape.”

This protocol remains in effect until June 30, 2023, according to MCCS.