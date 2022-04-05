New law to require colleges to provide transcripts, diplomas to students, graduates

The law is designed to remove barriers to career and other goals.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Post-secondary schools in Maine must now provide transcripts and diplomas for students and graduates even if they owe money.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed the change into law, officials said Tuesday. The law requires the schools to provide the materials if the student needs them for circumstances such as applying for a job, furthering their education or career training or pursuing military service.

The new law also prompts the student and school to communicate about past-due fees and debts. The law goes into effect three months after the Maine Legislature adjourns.