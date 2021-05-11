Maine colleges and universities that are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

From the University of Maine System to Thomas College, Maine colleges and universities are mandating the vaccine for on-campus staff and students this fall

MAINE, USA — More and more colleges and universities in Maine are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students and faculty this fall as the nation faces a fourth surge fueled by the delta variant.

Some, like the University of Maine System and Thomas College, have updated their vaccination policy in recent weeks amid rising cases. Thomas College announced in July vaccines would not be mandated, but later reversed their policy, “Given that incidence rates have risen dramatically in our region and state and given the deeper understanding that even vaccinated people can get and spread the virus,” Thomas College President Laurie Lachance said.

The UMaine System was going to hold off on requiring vaccination against COVID until the vaccines gained full approval from the U.S. FDA. The system’s plans were expedited, however, amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, and the system announced they students planning to attend classes on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated by August 20.

Here’s a breakdown of college and universities’ vaccine policies and health and safety protocols for the upcoming academic year.

On-campus students are required to provide proof of shot towards full vaccination or fully vaccinated status by August 20

Students may request to receive an exemption to the vaccination policy for a documented contraindication or a sincerely held religious belief

Exempted students and those not yet fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings and participate in asymptomatic screening, as well as other safety practices on campus

Those not vaccinated or exempted will not be permitted to participate in on-campus activities this fall

Discussions are still underway, but as it stands faculty and staff are not required to be vaccinated, though it's encouraged

Click here to learn more about the UMaine System's return to campus policies

All on-campus students and employees must be fully vaccinated

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by August 16

Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks indoors

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors

Masking for all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, will still be required in specific situations, such as clinical labs, with those protocols determined by the academic unit

Social distancing will not be required

Visitors are welcome on campus if vaccinated or masked. Vaccinated visitors are only required to wear a mask while indoors.

Click here to learn more

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall

Students can request a medical exemption from the vaccine requirement through Bates Health Services

There will not be remote learning options

Students were required to submit proof of vaccination by July 11.

All Bates College employees are required to provide proof of vaccination to human resources or disclose their non-vaccinated status

Fully vaccinated students will not be required to wear masks while on campus but should be prepared for that policy to change

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated or who have been exempted are required to wear masks indoors

Students will be tested for COVID upon arrival to campus this fall—no student will be allowed access to their housing until they are tested.

Click here to learn more

All students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The deadline for students is August 13, while staff must be fully vaccinated by August 24

Students may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical reasons associated with a health condition

Faculty and staff may request an exemption for medical reasons associated with a health condition or for sincerely held religious beliefs

There is no religious exemption from vaccination available to students

Campus grounds remain open to the public; ticketed events will require proof of vaccination, including for outdoor events

Those exempted will be required to follow additional health protocols, including wearing a mask in certain indoor spaces and undergo regular COVID testing

Students who are not approved for a medical exemption will not be able to enroll in the fall

There will be no remote study option next year.

Faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated by August 24 and do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence until further notice. Based on operational needs, there is no guarantee that the position will still be open if the employee later completes the vaccination process.

Click here to learn more

Vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all students returning to campus this fall

Proof of vaccination must be uploaded through the online student portal, or mailed to the wellness center

Students may apply to receive medical or religious exemptions from vaccination

Those exempted will be required to wear masks and participate in weekly surveillance testing

Online courses will be available for students who have medical concerns or other needs in order to continue their studies

If a student residing on campus tests positive for COVID-19, they will be placed in isolation

Click here to learn more

All students, staff, and faculty are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be on campus for the 2021-2022 academic year

Students are required to submit proof of their vaccination status or apply for a medical or religious exemption by August 13

Baseline COVID-19 testing during the early weeks of the fall semester will be conducted

All members of the COA community are required to wear masks indoors from the time they arrive on campus until baseline testing is complete

Those not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks at all times, except when in personal residences or private offices

Unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff will be tested weekly

Click here to learn more

All in-person students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving on campus—no later than August 31

Students who are partially vaccinated upon their arrival to campus will be required to follow all College mitigation protocols (masking in-doors, routine testing, etc.) until they are deemed fully vaccinated

All vaccine doses must be administered by September 30, 2021

Limited vaccine exemptions will be allowed