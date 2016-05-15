Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah to deliver UNE’s 2021 commencement address

“I extend deep gratitude to the entire University of New England community for this honor," Shah said in a release.

Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will receive an honorary degree and deliver the c commencement address at the University of New England’s (UNE) 186th commencement ceremonies on May 15 and 16.

UNE made the announcement Wednesday.

Shah, who was appointed as director of the Maine CDC in June 2019 and has been a trusted voice throughout Maine’s coronavirus pandemic response, will deliver his remarks via video at each of the UNE’s six individual college graduation ceremonies, according to UNE.

Shah came to the Maine CDC with broad experience in public health, most recently as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. As an attorney and public health economist, Shah previously advised professionals and governments around the nation and globe on improving the delivery of health care. Earlier in his career, he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia, where his work included investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist.

Shah received both his medical and law degrees from the University of Chicago, and he also studied economics at Oxford University.

“Dr. Shah has been a tireless leader and a fearless advocate for science throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, and his work to promote public health aligns strongly with UNE’s commitment to bettering the health of our communities and the planet,” UNE President James D. Herbert, Ph.D., said in a release. “Dr. Shah is a role model for our students, and I am excited to hear what knowledge and insights he has to share with our community.”

“I extend deep gratitude to the entire University of New England community for this honor," Shah said. "We have all had to find new ways to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to joining the Class of 2021 in recognizing their success in doing so.”

UNE says it will award more than 1,800 bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine, pharmacy, health sciences, natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, human services, education, and management during its two-day commencement exercises.

On Saturday, May 15, UNE says it will hold three in-person ceremonies at the Harold Alfond Forum on the University’s Biddeford Campus, conferring degrees for students in the College of Arts and Sciences, the undergraduate division of the Westbrook College of Health Professions (WCHP), and the College of Dental Medicine.

On Sunday, May 16, UNE says three virtual graduation ceremonies will occur at which degrees will be awarded for the graduate division of the WCHP, College of Osteopathic Medicine, and College of Graduate and Professional Studies. These events are being held virtually because the majority of graduates in these programs are dispersed around the country.