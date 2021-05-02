LoveTeaching: Celebrating Maine teachers and school staff for all they do

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re celebrating and honoring school staff and teachers by sharing their stories and highlighting their inspiring efforts amid the pandemic

MAINE, USA — Educators have always been local heroes. They inspire, lead, and of course, teach. And while the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll, logistically and mentally, on all of us, teachers and school staff have shined despite incredible obstacles.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re celebrating and honoring school staff and teachers by sharing their stories and highlighting their inspiring efforts to keep Maine kids learning in the face of a pandemic.

Valentine’s Day kicks of #LoveTeaching week, is a grassroots campaign started in 2015 by teachers to celebrate teaching, leading, and learning in a way that unites and invigorates educators. But amid the pandemic, we thought just one week wasn’t enough, so we’ve expanded the idea to create #LoveSchoolStaff week for the previous week, Feb. 7-13.

Each day throughout #LoveSchoolStaff week, we will spotlight school staff members from around the state, and the following week, #LoveTeachers week, we will focus on teachers.

We kicked off #LoveSchoolStaff week on Sunday by honoring the lead custodian at Belgrade Central School, Dan Wilson.

We also are featuring Leonard Middle School's Tracey O'Connell, who was recently awarded the first-ever lifetime achievement award from the Maine School Counselors Association.

We also want to give families around the state the chance to tell us about people who work in their schools and why they are important to them.

Send us pictures and videos to share what they mean to you and your kids by:

Sharing them using the Near ME tool of our mobile app

Texting us at 207-828-6622

Posting them on social media and using the hashtag #LoveSchoolStaff

Your video could make it online or on TV. We ask that your please shoot your videos horizontally.

In a year when it’s needed more than ever, join us in saying thank you to the amazing educators of Maine.

Stay tuned throughout the week for more stories.

