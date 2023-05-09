x
Education

Lewiston voters push through $101M school budget

Superintendent of Lewiston Schools Jake Langlais confirmed the school committee elected to cut 61 positions from the budget—about two-thirds of those vacant.
LEWISTON, Maine — Voters in Lewiston moved to push through next year's $101 million school budget Tuesday night. 

A total of 590 ballots were cast with 397 electing to validate the budget. City councilors approved the final package last week. 

Voters decided on whether to approve the final budget and if they considered it to be too high, acceptable, or too low. 

Superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools Jake Langlais confirmed the spending plan includes a tax rate increase of $1.34. 

The approved budget also includes significant cuts to reduce costs, including 61 positions with roughly two-thirds reportedly being vacant. More than half of the positions are in special education. 

Langlais added other positions are being impacted by sunsetting COVID-19 funds, including a reduction in administration and reductions that will impact the average class size. 

    

