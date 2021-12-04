Lewiston schools going remote due to bus driver shortage

At least three people on the transportation team staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

LEWISTON, Maine — Students in Lewiston will be learning remotely this week due to a bus driver shortage.

Lewiston's superintended Jake Langlais sent a letter to the school community on Sunday explaining that among the transportation team staff, there were at least three people who've tested positive for COVID-19 and two more with medical issues that prevent them from working.

Langlais says he knows the transportation staff has done everything it can to keep in-person learning possible but the ability to get students to and from school has become "too much to surmount."

Lewiston plans to reopen for in-person learning after April vacation.

Out of district special purpose private schools remain open and will be able to provide transportation.

Langlais says there will be limited food available and will provide food like they did last spring.

All schools except LHS will be remote distribution locations from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM daily.

The Root Cellar will also have meals.

This will be for April 12 - 16 only. Nutrition will not be available during April break.