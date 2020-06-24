Lewiston School District discussing options for fall learning

The district is examining a three part plan.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School District is already preparing for what learning may look like in the fall.

"We want to give parents as many options as possible," said school committee member Kiernan Majerus-Collins.

The district is examining three possibilities:

1. Students return to campus with enhanced safety and health protocols.

2. Students continue to learn remotely.

3. A combination of both.

"People want to know what to expect as do we on the school committee. But unfortunately, so much of this is going to be determined by how the pandemic plays out in the next couple of months," said Majerus-Collins.

Majerus-Collins said parents can change the plan they choose every day if need be.

"They don't have to commit to either keeping their kid home or sending their kid to school if that's an option. Again, I want to be clear, parents will have the option to keep their kids home," said Majerus-Collins.