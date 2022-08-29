Lewiston School Committee votes to restrict cell phones in class

The committee voted unanimously Monday night to ban phones entirely for pre-K through eighth grade. High schoolers can only use them outside of class.

LEWISTON, Maine — With just days until kids head back to class, school leaders in Lewiston moved forward with a plan to ban cell phone use across the city's schools Monday.

The Lewiston School Committee voted unanimously in favor of policy that restricts the use of phones.

Under the policy, the use of cell phones will be prohibited for students in pre-K through eighth grade. While phones will not be allowed in class for all high school students, they will be allowed outside of class.

The move comes after months of consideration, debate, and even a survey of parents.

Some in the survey voiced concerns about the ability for students to use phones in an emergency, but school leaders ultimately ruled that the benefits of the new rule outweighed the risk.

Committee members made minor adjustments to the language of the policy Monday night to clarify how staff and administrators will respond.

The policy also specifically prohibits the use of cell phone cameras in locker rooms, bathrooms, and other places where privacy is expected.

There will be a warning system that would the escalate to confiscation. There could even be the penalty of suspension or expulsion from school if the behavior warrants.

Superintendent Jake Langlais supported the effort saying they have seen a large spike in cell phone use across schools, even among younger students.

"There are so many valuable components to this overall message that would benefit our kids and our community," Langlais said at Monday's meeting. "To be frank, when they go out into the workforce, which is what we're trying to prepare them to do, to focus in college, to focus in those apprenticeship programs so they're prepared for a higher paying wage and being prepared with all those soft skills."

Lewiston is not the only district in the state to make a move like this.

A new policy banning cell phones at Westbrook Middle School goes into effect this school year.

Langlais said school administrators are prepared to enact the changes immediately. He plans to notify parents soon and share information on how they can better monitor their child's phone use.