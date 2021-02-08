Lewiston school committee votes to make masks optional for students, staff this fall

The school committee voted 5 to 4 Monday night to adopt a plan that calls for optional masking at Lewiston schools

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Committee voted to approve a plan at its meeting Monday night which will call for optional masking for students and staff upon return this fall.

The committee voted 5 to 4 in favor of the plan proposed by Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais. Members spent about two hours debating the topic and hearing public comment.

"I don't believe we, as a board, have a right to tell parents that in order for their children to attend public school in-person, that they need to wear a mask," said school committee member Janet Beaudoin.

Not all committee members agreed with the superintendent's proposal however. Committee member Kiernan Majerus-Collins introduced an amendment to the proposal to require masks for all students, however that failed.

#RightNow No required masks in the classroom. The Lewiston School Committee has voted to approve the superintendent’s back to school recommendations 5 to 4, which includes optional masking for students & staff @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/vacSqnbpUM — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 2, 2021

"That strikes me as a profound injustice for our youngest students, and for parents who are parents who are interested in ensuring that their kids are safe," said Majerus-Collins.

Multiple parents also gave public comment on this issue, with a mix of support and opposition of the proposal.

"I think if parents make the choice that they feel it's okay for their students to go without a mask a mask on then I think it should be okay," said Sarah Pomerleau, who has two children attending Lewiston High School in the fall.

"Just having a universal policy at this point and also following federal CDC guidelines I think is really vital in keeping our kids safe," said Allison Lytton, the director of family engagement at Connors Elementary in Lewiston, and a parent of two elementary aged children. Lytton also serves as president of the Lewiston Education Association teachers union.

"I think an ounce of prevention can really make a difference down the road," added Lytton.

Lewiston's first day of school for students in grades 1-9 is September 1. Students in grades 10-12 return on September 2. All students will be back five days a week, and there will not be a remote learning option due to staffing shortages.