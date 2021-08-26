Lewiston School Committee could change district's mask policy from optional to required

Earlier this month, the committee voted in favor of making masks optional. On Thursday at 5:30, the committee will take another vote to potentially require masks.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Committee is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night to consider changing the district's optional mask policy.

"As the month has gone by, we now have a lot of new information, and it's time to revisit that," said Superintendent Jake Langlais.

Langlais said earlier this month, the school committee voted in favor of making masks optional, but with Androscoggin County seeing the number of cases rising, the committee will take another vote to potentially require masks.

"Taking an abundance of caution. Doing what's best for our kids, knowing some are more vulnerable than others," said Langlais.

Another meeting was held earlier this week, where parents and guardians were divided on the issue.

"Wearing a mask is such a simple, simple thing in effort to keep our children safe from COVID-19 and mitigate the spread," said one guardian.

"It should be a parent's choice," said parent Kara Child.

Child has two kids in the district. One of them has special needs. She said she's concerned her daughter may have a hard time with the directive.

"What worries me the most is her expression. How are they going to be able to catch her before that moment of her melting down? I'm going to have to send her and I told her, I'll send her with multiple paper masks and if she needs, just keep changing them," said Child.

Langlais thinks it's best if everyone in school wears a mask, and said the policy could change throughout the fall.

The U.S. CDC and the Maine CDC have recommended all teachers, school staff, and students wear masks in schools.

The Maine Department of Education said it continues to strongly urge all Maine schools to follow these public health recommendations, which have proven effective in protecting the health and safety of students and staff.

Langlais also said the district has committed to pool testing. He said with parents' permission, students will be tested once a week to monitor cases.