Lewiston school board chooses hybrid model

Students will be in the building two days a week, and the rest of the week they will learn from home.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston School Committee voted Monday in favor 5-4 of students returning to school under a hybrid model on September 14.

The hybrid model consists of students being in the building two days a week, and the rest of the week learning from home. The committee also voted to reevaluate the plan every two weeks.

Parents are also given the choice to complete remote learning.

Members also voted to push back the start date of school to September 14.

Some committee members said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.