Lewiston Public School District staff can soon learn how to use Narcan

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Public School District staff will soon have the option to be trained to administer Narcan on campus after the school committee unanimously approved the proposal Monday night.

The drug is used to treat opioid overdoses. Superintendent Jake Langlais said staff members like nurses and school administrators would have the option to be trained within the next month.

"If other people want to be trained, or if it's appropriate they be trained, we would offer that to them," Langlais said.

According to state data, in 2020, two minors died from drug overdoses.

Earlier this month in Connecticut, a 13-year-old student overdosed on fentanyl at his school and died.

Lewiston school officials said they want to be prepared.

"I don't want to paint a picture that all of our students are using this class of drugs, but things can happen by accident," Lewiston Public School Substance Abuse Coordinator Vicky Wiegman said.

Langlais said the cost of having Narcan will be little to none and added he is still exploring where they would keep it.

This move comes after the Legislature passed a law last year to allow the use of Narcan in public and private schools. More districts are expected to consider policy changes to keep Narcan in schools and train staff.