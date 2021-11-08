Lewiston Middle School goes remote until Wednesday

Superintendent Langlais said staffing was too light due to positive COVID-19 cases to serve the 700 plus middle school students.

LEWISTON, Maine — Students at Lewiston Middle School will be learning remotely until Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Superintendent Jake Laglais made the announcement on the school district's website on Saturday.

"We have had additional cases of multiple symptoms and multiple additional staff COVID positives that require additional quarantines. This includes a new staff positive today," Langlais said. "Our staffing capacity at LMS is too light to safely serve our 700 plus middle school students in person."

On Nov. 5, the superintendent stated that LMS had 10 staff members that were known to be out due to COVID and 6 staff members demonstrating nearly identical symptoms to others near them who tested positive, as well as over 150 students quarantining as close contacts at LMS.