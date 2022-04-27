Lewiston School Committee votes to drop Jewish holidays from school calendar

Students and staff will not be penalized if they miss school because of those holidays.

LEWISTON, Maine — Students in Lewiston will no longer have the day off for two major Jewish holidays in the academic calendar.

The Lewiston School Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from the school calendar. The change comes about a year after the school committee unanimously voted in favor of adding the holidays to the calendar.

The school committee voted last year to recognize the two holidays, but several members changed their minds, saying they saw a small number of students celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur each fall. They also mentioned the two extra days off for the holidays pushed the final day of school later into June.

