Lewiston elementary schools change hours in response to bus driver shortage

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston elementary schools will experience a shift in start and end times for the upcoming school year, according to an announcement made Thursday by Superintendent Jake Langlais.

This change comes as a result of a bus driver labor shortage, which caused disruptions for Lewiston school routes last year, according to Langlais.

In the announcement, Langlais noted that due to the shortage experienced last year, where routes were consolidated as a result, "some students were missing hours of instruction each week," with further disruptions anticipated this year.

This fall, five elementary schools' start and end times will be affected, according to the announcement.

Montello Elementary and Connors Elementary will run from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., while the school day at Farwell Elementary, McMahon Elementary, and Geiger Elementary will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Start and end times for Lewiston middle and high schools will remain unaffected and will run from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.