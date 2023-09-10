Learning about Indigenous people in Maine as a kid

The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine in Portland has unveiled a new exhibit featuring four artists from the Wabanaki Nations.

PORTLAND, Maine — A new exhibit in Portland is on a mission to help Maine children better understand Wabanaki culture.

On Indigenous Peoples Day, the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine debuted the "Ckuwaponahkiyik Atkuhkakonol: Wabanaki Storytelling Through Art and Traditions" exhibit. It features work by four different artists from the Wabanaki Nations.

"We really are centering Wabanaki voices in this exhibit, so Wabanaki people can share their art forms and stories with visitors," Starr Kelly, the director of education and exhibits at the CMTM, said, later adding, "We really wanted to make sure that...they were telling their stories in their own words.”

Kelly said this exhibit helps to represent more than 12,000 years of history that the Wabanaki people have in the state of Maine. The artists represent all four tribal nations: Maliseet, Mi'kmaq, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot.

“For real change to take place here and for us to be better neighbors, I’m really convinced that it starts at a young age," Kelly said about this kind of education.

Kelly also said this exhibit plays hand-in-hand with the Wabanaki Studies Law passed in 2001, mandating the teaching of Wabanaki culture and history.

"I’m really hoping that other cultural institutions, other museums, other spaces will take a lead in this work, too," Kelly said.

Dwayne Tomah of the Passamaquoddy Tribe is one of the featured artists who played a large role in making this exhibit happen.

“A lot of the times in the history books, they don’t talk about our people and tell historical truth," Tomah said. "It all has really been from one perspective, and it has really been nice to be able to have Indigenous people and people collaborating and get to a different understanding of each other.”

Tomah said growing up, he experienced poverty and other challenges.

“It was really difficult growing up. People really didn’t acknowledge our people. As a matter of fact, we weren’t even allowed to vote," Tomah said.

Fellow artist Max Romero of the Mi’kmaq Nation is a basket weaver who created an interactive exhibit for kids at the CMTM. He said he hopes this initiative breaks down some misperceptions.

“I’ve heard surprise that Indigenous people still exist – especially in New England and Maine," Romero said, later adding, “We’re here. We’re still here.”

Romero said Wabanaki people still have their own language and cultural practices, which he thinks are important to preserve.

"My grandparents taught me at a very young age that culture preservation is incredibly important – not just for Indigenous communities but for everyone," Romero said.

Corey Hinton brought his children to the exhibit on Monday. For them, it hits close to home.

“It actually celebrates where we come from and our community and our ceremony," Hinton said. "It’s really nice to see that as a part of an exhibit in a museum that’s celebrating it as a living thing."

Hinton said he hopes this effort brings awareness to diversity in Maine.

“It feels really, really powerful actually. It feels inspiring," Hinton said.

This exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the CMTM are also welcome on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can learn more here.