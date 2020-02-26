NAPLES, Maine — In a message posted on the school's website, Lake Region High School said students at the high school and vocational school will be sent home for the day due to a bomb threat.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office also said they received the call at 10:59 a.m. and that they are on the scene. No other information was provided.

It is unclear what time the school posted the message to its website. The message read the following:

"Good Morning. Due to a Bomb Threat message written on a Bathroom Wall in the High School and to be as cautious as possible. Students at the High School and Vocational School will be sent home for the day. Buses will be heading out taking students home within the next 45 minutes. The Local Police will conduct a full search of the Building to make sure this in not a real threat. More information will be sent out later today, the Students at the Middle School and both Elementary Schools are not affected and will continue their school day. Thank you."

Lake Region High School

