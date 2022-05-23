'Kill list' found on Whittier student's computer prompts investigation, suspension

Administrators found a list of 11 students and staff on the student's computer and suspended him, leading to an investigation by deputies.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — School officials in Poland, along with deputies, are investigating what Whittier Middle School is calling a "kill list" found on a student's computer.

On Friday, RSU 16 Superintendent Ken Healey sent an email to families warning them school administration had found the list, which named 11 students and staff members.

"The existence of the list was brought to the attention of school administration, and we quickly engaged in the investigative process of interviewing students and performing a forensic examination of the student's laptop," a statement given to parents said.

"To me, there is no poo-pooing about this. This is truly a significant act, and we have to take it seriously. It can happen in Maine and will happen at some point," Healey said.

The student, whose name has not been released, was suspended for 10 days. During the 10 days, deputies with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department will investigate the situation and recommend the next steps.

"It will take a process to make sure a student returns or not. Patience will be a virtue in this," he said.

But parents told NEWSCENTER Maine they worry for their children as they enter the final weeks of school.

"I really didn't want to let them come back this morning," Andrea Franzen, a mother of two Whittier students, said. "I mean, they have to be here. They need to be here to learn and socialize. I just hope more things are put into place. More safeguards so, you know, so we can get into the school."

"It's disturbing that kids can have these thoughts at this age, at this young age, when they should just be enjoying life, and they should be having fun," Scott Farrington, a father to a Whittier Middle School student, said.

RSU 16 and Whittier Middle School notified all parties mentioned in the "kill list," and the superintendent's office maintains there is no imminent threat to the school.