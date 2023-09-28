'It was an upsetting incident': MSAD 15 superintendent speaks out after substitute teacher is arrested, charged with assault

Robert Doyle, 67, is accused of grabbing a student by the throat at a soccer game on Tuesday.

GRAY, Maine — A Gray-New Gloucester substitute teacher is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old high school student at a soccer game Tuesday evening.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Robert Doyle, 67, grabbed the student by his throat. A school resource officer at the high school was made aware of the alleged assault on Wednesday and then notified the sheriff's office.

“It was an upsetting incident,” MSAD 15 Superintendent Craig King told NEWS CENTER Maine. "When parents drop off their kids at school, they’re putting a lot of trust in the school department and our number one priority is taking care of the safety and security of the children.”

According to the sheriff's office, Doyle was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault, a Class B crime. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. His bail was set at $5,000.

King said Doyle started working for the district in 2013 and had to pass a multi-step process before being hired.

“I think it’s a good process because it’s not quick, it takes time, and a person really has to think about whether or not they want to be a substitute," King said.

King said the process for substitute teacher employment at MSAD 15 is a six-step process:

1. Complete an application through the district website,

2. HR reviews application,

3. Reference checks are contacted and verified,

4. Maine Department of Education CHRC is verified,

5. Once steps 1-4 are completed, the superintendent reviews the packet for approval (or non-approval),

6. Candidate meets with HR to complete new hire paperwork.

The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation and hasn't shared any further details.