‘I'm afraid for my safety' | Boston students react to package explosion

BOSTON — Northeastern University's Boston campus was rife with curiosity and concern Tuesday night after a package delivered to one of the university's buildings exploded, causing minor injuries to a staff member's hands, NBC 10 Boston reports.
The incident sparked a multi-agency response and investigation, as well as evening class cancelations, evacuations, and other nearby colleges being put on alert.
Jacob Isaacs said Tuesday night he was in class in Holmes Hall when they were evacuated from the building.
"We were in class, and then we saw two policemen walk through the building, and then as soon as we look out the window, we see a fire truck with the lights on blazing. And then our teacher is like, 'I gotta see what’s going on,’ and he sees that the fire truck is going, and there’s a police car outside. And as that happened, instantly, the fire alarm starts going off," he said.
