Husson University now offers online nursing program

BANGOR, Maine — Amid the state of Maine's nursing shortage, Husson University announced Wednesday that its registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing (RN-to-BSN) program is now available online.

The college stated in a news release Wednesday that the new online adaptation of the program is suitable for both working nurses and students.

In addition to making the new online program more accessible to working nurses trying to finish their bachelor's degrees, it also aims to be more affordable for students, Husson said in the release.

The college explained that all nurses who work and live in Maine that enroll in the program are eligible to take classes at a "tuition rate of $338 per credit hour."

In comparison, $338 per credit hour is $60 less per credit hour than the standard cost of online courses. Standard online courses are $398 per credit hour, the college reported.

"With Husson’s online RN-to-BSN program, it’s now even easier for working professional nurses to complete their bachelor’s degrees," Dr. Amy Arnett, associate provost for online and distance education at Husson, said in the release. "Our redesigned program now offers students more flexible course schedules than before. These schedules will make it easier for our students to continue working as they take classes."

The university highlighted the importance of this new online adaptation of its nursing program as the state experiences a nursing shortage.

"At present, Maine is facing a projected nursing shortfall of 1,450 registered nurses in 2025," the release said. "While some progress has been made, the state still has a long way to go to make sure local citizens have access to the healthcare personnel needed to address the needs of our state’s aging population."

