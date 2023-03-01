Husson University receives $2M for scholarships, to bolster library collections

The fund will provide financial support to selected business students, with a preference given to those majoring in accounting or finance.

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University has received $2 million in gifts to support scholarships and enhance the collections of its Sawyer Library.

A $1 million gift will be used to create the John M. Webber Husson University Business Scholarship Fund. This fund will provide financial support to deserving Husson University business students, with a preference given to those majoring in accounting or finance.

Dean of the Business School Dr. Marie Hansen said she's grateful for the gift as the college looks to prepare students for the economy of the future.

"One of the things that's so important to Husson University is to provide [an] affordable education. We all need financial planners, we also need accountants for our own benefit," Hansen said. "But there are nonprofit organizations and for-profit organizations, that need those skills highly as well to operate and be successful in the Maine economy."

Current students hearing of the endowment by the Webber Estate said they are excited about the opportunities this donation will create.

"The $2 million donation from the Webber Estate is truly amazing and just proves how generous the community around here really is," Oscar Berntsson, a senior at Husson University and a global presidential scholarship recipient, said.

Berntsson who is the first in his family to attend college appreciates the benefit of scholarships as the lack thereof can limit the chances of pursuing a college degree.

"Scholarships have helped me come to Husson so I appreciate them," Mabel Eames, a second-year student at Husson University, said.

"Our recipients receive what they need to be successful and not have to worry about educational costs, but really worry where they are going for the future," Hansen added.

Nephew of the late John M. Webber, Stephen Spetnagel, said the endowment aims to go beyond Husson University's business school and support Maine's business community.

"It's always been a Webber philosophy to think local, act local, and support local," Spetnagel said.

The knowledge and expertise businesses receive from the financial professionals produced by the business school will continue to provide benefits to the region.

A second $1 million gift is being used to create an endowment called the John M. Webber Husson University Library Endowment Fund. This fund will help support purchases that enhance the W. Tom and Bonnie Sawyer Library’s collection.