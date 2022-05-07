Husson University celebrates the largest graduating class in its history

More than 1,000 degrees and certificates were awarded to almost 900 graduates, the largest graduating class in Husson’s history.

BANGOR, Maine — Four years or more of studying and hard work paid off for Husson University’s Class of 2022 at Saturday morning's commencement ceremonies held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

More than 1,000 degrees and certificates were awarded to almost 900 graduates, the largest graduating class in Husson’s history. Graduating students came from the school’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, and College of Science and Humanities.

Caribou native and New England School of Communications/Husson University alumna Saundra Pelletier delivered the keynote commencement address and was awarded an honorary degree at the ceremonies that kicked off with a bagpipe processional and welcoming remarks from Husson President Robert Clark. Pelletier is the chief executive officer, president, and executive director of Evofem Biosciences in San Diego, California, a biotechnology company devoted to improving women’s health.

Before the ceremonies on a sunny and windy morning, graduating senior and student government president Ryan Wheelock told NEWS CENTER Maine today’s graduation is different from his last. “In high school, we kind of, we’re sad that we’re leaving all our friends but now we’re excited to go out into the world and be able to actually apply all the things we’ve learned in the last four years."