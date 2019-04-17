DENVER — Several of the state's largest school districts canceled classes Wednesday in an unprecedented move while law enforcement searched for 18-year-old Sol Pais.

Her obsession with the Columbine shooting, the fact that she bought a gun after flying here from Miami during the week the shooting turns 20, and some concerning statements caused law enforcement in the state to go on a massive manhunt to find her.

Law enforcement confirmed to 9NEWS just before 11 a.m. that Pais had been found dead at the base of Mount Evans with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

School cancelations began with Cherry Creek Schools and Douglas County Schools just before midnight Tuesday. Within minutes, several other districts posted their notices including Denver, Aurora, Jefferson County, Douglas County, Englewood, Adams 12, Mapleton, Boulder Valley, and St. Vrain.

The Colorado Department of Education tweeted early Wednesday that "Metro area school districts will be closed on Wednesday, April 17 due to ongoing safety concerns."

In notices sent to parents, Denver Public Schools said superintendents "collectively determined that the safest course of action will be to close schools."

More than half a million students and their families were impacted by all of the closures, according to numbers from the Colorado Department of Education. The decision to close Colorado's eight largest school districts affects 443,000 of those students.

School leaders initially said they would wait to make a decision until a 3:30 a.m. conference call Wednesday with the Colorado Department of Education, law enforcement, and superintendents. The districts made the decision to call off school before the scheduled conference call.

The University of Colorado campus in Boulder was open Wednesday. Campus police said they were working with law enforcement to monitor developments and said there were would be a large police presence around campus.

"While there’s no specific threat against CU Boulder, we take this general threat seriously and will have an increased police presence around campus today," Doreen Jokerst, chief of CU Campus police said in a statement. "You will see uniformed officers on foot and in their vehicles conducting increased patrols. We do this in an abundance of caution, as our mission is to keep the campus safe so that you can carry out your work and studies.

Metropolitan State University of Denver also said it would operate normally Wednesday.

The school said Auraria Campus police (ACPD) was in close contact with partner agencies about the threats made to K-12 schools. It also stressed that there were no credible threats to higher education.

An alert to authorities said Pais is “infatuated” with the Columbine school shooting, and she came to Colorado to buy weapons. Authorities confirmed she flew here from Miami and did buy a pump-action shotgun and ammunition here this week. She is considered armed and dangerous, but officials haven’t been specific about the nature of the threats, other than saying they're "credible." She was last seen in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices said those were general threats to schools, and not threats directed toward one school specifically.

The education department had already urged all schools in the Denver metro area to go into lockout status on Tuesday afternoon in response to the threats. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass said his district was notified around noon.

"Got the threat a little before that," he said. "The message came out from the Commissioner of Education asking schools to put students in a controlled release. We had already made that decision. We were already operating in coordination with law enforcement. I can’t speak as to why they sent that out. In coordination with law enforcement, we made the right decision for our schools."

In a letter to parents, Jeffco said they worked closely with law enforcement to make decisions about dismissals. They explained the process like this:

"This situation stemmed from a threat that was identified by law enforcement, who notified Jeffco Public Schools Department of School Safety. In collaboration with Jeffco Sheriff’s Office, we placed selected schools on lockout as a precaution. Lockout means business as usual inside the buildings; entry and exit are restricted.

We know that situations like today are concerning. While not common, sometimes schools go on lockout during the day if there is a safety concern outside of the school building. Most of the time, these last a few minutes while the issue is resolved. When a lockout lasts only a few minutes, we send a message to families at the conclusion of the incident. Other times, like today, we keep schools in lockout status for an extended period. With an extended lockout, we must confirm the action plan with the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office and follow their direction before notifying families. We posted immediate updates on social media and then followed with a more detailed message as more information was available."

Glass said threats have ramped up a bit, as we approach 20 years since the shooting at Columbine High School. He said they're disruptive and distracting. Still, he felt the district handled Tuesday's events as well as they could have, partially and unfortunately because of previous experience.

"Jeffco has the gold standard model in security and response protocols. That comes with the history of Columbine, and our school district experiencing two other school shootings. We have a robust system of school safety and security. We are hypervigilant. We take all these concerns very seriously. We also don’t want to overreact to them. Keep the focus on the learning experience while we also pay attention to safety," he said.

