How lunch will be handled at one Maine school district amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lunch lines will become a thing of the past amid the pandemic.

WINTHROP, Maine — When it comes to going back to school, you have a lot of questions. At NEWS CENTER Maine we are working to get you answers.

We received a question from a viewer this week about school lunch for middle school and elementary school students in Winthrop:

"Apparently the middle school and grade school students will be eating in the cafeteria, presumably with a 50 student limit, but I selfishly question the safety of that. I'm wondering how many lunch servers will have to be possible for a 50 student limit with such a large grade school."

For context, Winthrop is located in Kennebec County.

The county itself is categorized as "green" by the state, allowing the district to conduct in-classroom learning to start the school year.

On September 8, students will return to Winthrop schools for in-person learning four days a week.

According to the latest data from the Maine CDC, the case rate for COVID-19 is 14.1 per 10,000 people.

The numbers for the county are higher than in Winthrop itself. The CDC map shows 1 to 5 cumulative probable and confirmed cases in the town.

Winthrop has a population of close to 5,700 people.

For the answer to our viewer's concern, we went straight to the superintendent.

In an e-mail, James Hodgkin writes they are still working out some of the details but is "confident they will meet CDC guidelines."

He says all of the cafeteria tables will be replaced with individual tables and chairs.

The number of students allowed in the cafeteria will be limited to no more than fifty and they will not wait in lines for their food.

Cafeteria workers will bring lunches around to all of the students so that they are not congregated anywhere.

He also says they have hired additional cleaning staff to ensure proper cleaning between servings as well.

There is also more information is the school district's 17-page expanded plan for the upcoming school year.

