BANGOR, Maine — High school students from across the state met at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor on Thursday to help further their careers after graduation.

The event, Bank of America Day, was hosted by volunteers from the bank as well as faculty at EMMC and other volunteers from businesses in the greater Bangor area. More than 100 Maine students in their school’s JMG (Jobs for Maine Graduates) program attended.

“Our goal for today is to really to provide students with an opportunity to learn from professionals in the community,” said JMG North Regional Manager Mark Pullen.

Those professionals hosted a variety of workshops on topics including marketing, customer service, networking as well as a business panel. Students that attended the event saw how the skills they’ve learned in their JMG classes connect to what they learned on Thursday from industry professionals.

“Communicating skills, which is very important for the dream job I want to go into,” said Orono High School senior Moe Pelletier. Pelletier hopes to one day be a school counselor. Senior at Dexter High School Nickolas Doland has also taken away valuable to help him in his future career.

“They help me develop a lot of hard work and communication skills,” said Doland. “It has grown me a lot as a person and has helped me along my path to becoming a senator.”

The JMG program is in more than 130 schools throughout Maine.

