High school seniors receive $1,000 scholarships from Poland Spring

In a press release, the Maine-based water brand said the students applied to the annual Good Science Scholarships by writing essays explaining what environmental stewardship means to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

“The Class of 2021 has faced so many challenges over the past year,” said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring. “We are proud to make a positive impact in our local communities and help to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by supporting educational programs such as Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships in area communities.”