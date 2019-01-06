PORTLAND, Maine — For one Baxter Academy graduate, perfect attendance is on her permanent record.

Josie Schwieterman has held a perfect attendance record through her 13 years of school.

Josie says that every single year she would receive the perfect attendance award in elementary school.

After more than 2000 days of school attended, Josie will finally have the opportunity to graduate with her 89 classmates at Baxter Academy this June.

This fall Josie is headed off to Cedar Crest College in Allentown Pennsylvania to study forensic anthropology and biology.

Josie choice of major was inspired by her mom and according to her dad the show Bones.