Hermon teacher earns national recognition and surprise of a lifetime

Sarah Collins, an elementary school teacher in Hermon, was honored with the national, prestigious Milken Educator Award.

HERMON, Maine — There's not a profession out there that has quite of an impact on a child's life than teaching. On Tuesday morning, one teacher in Hermon got the surprise of a lifetime.

Sarah Collins, or Mrs. Collins to those who matter most, teaches fourth-grade science and math at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. And now, she can also add Milken Educator Award recipient to her resume.

The Milken Educator Award recognizes some of the country's top teachers. Collins joins about 40 other elementary school teachers receiving the honor this school year. The award comes with a $25,000 check.

"I am shocked. Blown away," Collins said. "I never expected this."

When she came to school on Tuesday, Collins said she knew there was going to be an assembly, but she never expected it would be all about her.

"I was like, 'No way.' There's no way," Collins said. "I couldn't believe it was my name, and everyone turning over towards me."

Collins said she wants to use the award money to help get her class more opportunities to learn science and math outside of the classroom.

"I can't think of someone that is more deserving of this kind of recognition, and I'm just so proud of everything that she does every day," Melissa Davis, Patricia A. Duran's Principal, said. "I'm glad that we have an opportunity to recognize the good work that she does for kids."

One fourth grader in Collins' class said when she heard Mrs. Collins' name get called out during the assembly, she was proud to be her student.

"I was speechless, and I almost passed out," Khloe Reynolds said. "She teaches us really good about like stuff. She gives us the details."

Collins is in her 15th year teaching and said being in a school and making learning fun is like second nature.

"My mother was a teacher. My grandmother was a teacher, and it kind of felt natural. I've always loved helping kids," Collins said.