Hermon School Committee votes to keep library policy without age restrictions

The vote comes after months of deliberation between parents and committee members.

HERMON, Maine — After months of back and forth between parents and school leaders in Hermon, the school committee has voted to keep the policy they have drafted; and not implement a proposed rating system.

This vote comes in opposition to parents asking to implement age-appropriate standards in the school's libraries; filtering out what some claim are sexually explicit materials found in certain books.

Many parents for the rating system encouraged committee members to push back the second reading of the policy again, to fall back on subcommittees and further review what that rating system would look like.

"'That's the way we have always done it, isn't going to move the school system forward," Josh Henderson said in a public comment.

Parents handed out a printed list to meeting attendees of over 80 books which they claim to contain explicit material, sourcing the website "Book Looks." Books deemed inappropriate by the group included "Tricks" by Ellen Hopkins and "Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur.

Others opposed, claiming the standards would pose a threat to access to certain materials if a student met an appropriate maturity level.

"There are too many different life experiences and maturity levels...to make general rules or ratings," public librarian and parent Holly Williams said.

Multiple students attended the meeting as well, expressing how multiple books with sensitive materials translated to a positive learning experience.

"Many of the friends I have within this school have experienced things within these books," student Nina Bowers said. "Almost all of them take comfort in these books, not some form of terror. To them, it makes them feel like their experiences are valid."

In place of the standards, Superintendent Micah Grant proposed the possibility of appealing books by category rather than singling them out, for parents to opt out for their children in the future.

Organizing the age standards push is Regina Leonard, who said although the committee voted to keep a policy with no standards, the group is not satisfied with the end result.

"I don't think they understand that we're not gonna stop, it's been over a year. We'll have to regroup and we'll have to decide collectively what our next move is going to be," Leonard said. "We have taken the effort and taken the time to be at every single meeting to try to get them to listen, and do the right thing."