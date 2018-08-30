HERMON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hermon School Department officials on Thursday, while unveiling a new wing at Hermon Elementary School, announced the school would be renamed in honor of longtime Hermon resident Patricia Duran.

Duran has been with the school district for 45 years, serving the community as an elementary teacher, high school principal and superintendent.

Duran said Thursday that having a school name itself after her is quite the honor and that education has to be about the kids.

"I think we all recognize that if we don't educate these children and give them a fair shot at an opportunity to succeed and do the things in life that they want to do then we're not doing them justice," Duran said. "We do it for the kids."

Duran cut the ribbon on the new wing before it was opened to the public.

The new wing of the Duran School includes 10 new classrooms and a library.

Students will be filling the halls in Hermon’s Duran School next Tuesday.

