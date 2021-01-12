Heating system malfunctions, smokes at Old Orchard Beach elementary school

Jameson School students were not in the building Wednesday afternoon because of early release

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Teachers at Jameson School were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the school's heating system malfunctioned.

Old Orchard Beach Superintendent John Suttie told NEWS CENTER Maine that students had already been dismissed due to a half-day and teachers were in the gym for a luncheon a little after 12 p.m. when smoke emerged from a utility closet.

Suttie said the school's heating system is on the state's list to be replaced because it is old.

There was no fire Wednesday, but some ceiling panels will need to be replaced due to smoke damage.

Suttie said he would announce later on Wednesday whether school will take place in person or remotely on Thursday.