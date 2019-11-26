BREWER, Maine — Grief counselors are often made available to students when a tragedy hits a school community. But what exactly do they do?

"However they're presenting is how we're going to intervene," Brewer school counselor Marci Perizo says.

Earlier this month, Brewer High School senior Jordan Parkhurst was killed in a single-car accident. At school the following Monday there were six counselors available for students to speak with. All of which were licensed in grief counseling and already employed by the Brewer School District.

"We call upon our school employees first," Perizo says.

A good number of counselors are available in Brewer but all the faculty and staff can be a source for students to find comfort.

"Anybody can listen, and anybody can be sympathetic," Brewer High School Principal Brent Slowikowski says.

No matter how grief counselors and other members are helping students through this difficult time, students are thankful to have the support.

"Or as one student put it, 'thanks for giving me a place to cry,'" Slowikowski said.

