Greely High School hosts Barefoot Ball

MAINE, USA — While the pandemic has changed tradition for many Maine high schoolers, Greely High School students were still able to get together and kick off their shows for an outdoor celebration Friday night.

On Thursday, principal Chris Hoffman wrote a letter to the community advising them that the event would be taking place, but they would try to keep the music down.

"This class had put together a lot of time...they spent a lot of time and effort on the prom that didn’t happen and then we were not expecting to have anything this spring either, and as things started to loosen up a little bit, someone told us about the idea of a Barefoot Ball, so it’s not intended to be a prom, but it’s intended to be an opportunity for whatever these kids want to do tonight," Senior Class Advisor Leslie McKenney told NEWS CENTER Maine.