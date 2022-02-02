Gov. Janet Mills reads to elementary school students

As part of the Maine Department of Education's Read to Me Month, Governor Janet Mills read to students at Chelsea-Togus Elementary School on Friday.

CHELSEA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 2, 2022.

Gov. Janet Mills read to students at Chelsea-Togus Elementary School Friday as part of the Maine Department of Education's Read to ME month, an initiative designed to encourage students to read more in order to promote child literacy.

Mills read "Beautiful Blackbird," written by late Maine author Ashley Bryan. Mills told the students Bryan was a close friend of hers. After reading the book, she signed it and donated it to the classroom.