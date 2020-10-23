Gorham music teacher semifinalist for Grammy educator award

Tracy Williamson is up against 24 other educators from across the country.

GORHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Education announced that Gorham Middle School music teacher Tracy Williamson has been selected as a semifinalist for the Grammy Associations Music Educator of the Year.

She is one of 25 music teachers from 24 cities across the country. The semifinalists were selected from more than 1,989 initial nominations submitted from all 50 states.

According to the Gorham music website, Williamson is General Music Teacher, Choral Director, and Steel Band Director at Gorham Middle School in Gorham,

The music teacher holds a Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance from Boston University and a Master of Music in Music Education and Flute Performance from Boston Conservatory where she studied flute and piccolo.

She has played flute with the Maine Music Society and principal flute with the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra.

The GRAMMY Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2021.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The winner will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grants. The remaining fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.