MAINE, USA — One way to avoid the mounting student debt problem is to attend a state university.

If you're from Maine, the UMaine system can be a less expensive alternative to pricey, private schools.

And if you're one of the 4,077 Mainers attending UMaine system schools for free this spring, then you're way ahead of the game.

UMaine chancellor James Page made that number public on Tuesday, April 23. The students attending expense-free account for about a quarter of all of the undergraduate Maine students enrolled this semester.

Last year, the financial aid offices at Maine's public universities provided almost 24-thousand students with an average financial aid award of 12-thousand dollars.

That's an all-time high across the UMaine system.

"With almost 5,000 students leaving the university system debt free, it has a lot of positive implications. Most importantly, our students are able to complete (school)," said USM president Glenn Cummings. "Financial issues are sometimes the biggest barriers for our students, and by eliminating that they go on year after year and get their degree."

University leaders are preparing to spend another 6.6 million dollars in grant and scholarship aid for the upcoming academic year, making almost 94-million dollars available to reduce student expenses and debt.