Foundation increases gift to Maine arts center by $1M

The Crewe Foundation gave the university $5 million earlier this year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editors note: The video above aired June 22, 2021.

A foundation has increased its gift to a Maine university to help create a new arts center in the state’s largest city.

The University of Southern Maine said Tuesday the Crewe Foundation has given an additional $1 million toward the construction of a new Center for the Arts on the public university’s Portland campus.

The university says that brings the foundation’s total gift toward the project to $6 million.