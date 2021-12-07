Foundation increases gift to Maine arts center by $1M

PORTLAND, Maine — Editors note: The video above aired June 22, 2021.
A foundation has increased its gift to a Maine university to help create a new arts center in the state’s largest city.
The University of Southern Maine said Tuesday the Crewe Foundation has given an additional $1 million toward the construction of a new Center for the Arts on the public university’s Portland campus.
The university says that brings the foundation’s total gift toward the project to $6 million.
The foundation’s $5 million gift earlier this year was the largest in its history.