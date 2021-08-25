Fort Fairfield delays start of school year due to increase of COVID cases

The superintendent blamed a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area and the exposure to students and staff as cause to delay school year

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The superintendent of schools in Fort Fairfield has delayed the beginning of the school year because of rapidly increasing amounts of COVID cases in the area.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Timothy Doak sent out a letter explaining his reasons for the delay to August 30th.

"School administration was informed about positive COVID-19 cases in the area, close contacts of school students and staff, and the loss of key school personnel. Affected individuals are currently in isolation at home and will only return to school once clearance has been given by Maine CDC, said superintendent Doak. "Due to this exposure, MSAD 20 will delay the start date for the new school year to at least Monday, August 30th."

According to the superintendent, the situation will be monitored closely and further updates will be given by the end of this week.