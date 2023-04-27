Former teacher sues Portland Public Schools, former superintendent

In a written statement, the district said, "This lawsuit is not unexpected. At the Portland Public Schools, we consider the decision as to whether to nominate a teacher for a continuing contract to be one of the most critical decisions we make and the standard we use is whether the teacher under consideration is the best person to meet the needs of our students. Mr. Poulin did not meet this standard. We cannot choose the easy path of avoiding litigation over the best interests of our students, and therefore, Mr. Poulin was not given a continuing contract to teach here."