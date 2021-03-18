x
For the first time in the school year, Cheverus goes remote

The private Catholic school says there are three known active cases of COVID-19 with close contact to more than a quarter of staff and students.

PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time this school year, students at Cheverus High School in Portland will be learning remotely because of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

In a letter to students and families, principal Dr. John Moran says there are three known active cases at Cheverus and contact tracing identifies more than a quarter of students and teachers as close contacts.

According to Moran, the school consulted the Maine CDC and says there is no evidence of in-school transmission.

The plan is to be remote through next Thursday

   

