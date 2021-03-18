For the first time in the school year, Cheverus goes remote

PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time this school year, students at Cheverus High School in Portland will be learning remotely because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
In a letter to students and families, principal Dr. John Moran says there are three known active cases at Cheverus and contact tracing identifies more than a quarter of students and teachers as close contacts.
According to Moran, the school consulted the Maine CDC and says there is no evidence of in-school transmission.
The plan is to be remote through next Thursday
Other stories News Center MAINE is following: