Hundreds of community members gathered for a free, locally sourced meal at the elementary school on Thursday, to help combat food insecurity in town.

For the first time in three years, the Bowdoinham Community School hosted its annual "Harvest Supper," to help combat food insecurity in town.

The free dinner on Thursday evening drew hundreds of students and families to the cozy school gym for an impressive locally sourced spread of salad, mac and cheese, chili, and more.

Bowdoinham Community School Principal Chris Lajoie said the return of the Harvest Supper was a true celebration of their students.

"Students helped decorate, prepare, and serve the meal, and across the school, we shared artifacts of student learning from the start of the year," Lajoie said. "For years this event has also been a celebration of our local farms and bakeries, all within eight miles of the school. It is a gift to be able to feature that food and honor the folks who bring it to us," Lajoie said. "To eat together and celebrate our students together, builds the real human connections that are needed for public schools to thrive."

In partnership with the Bowdoinham Food Pantry, the event gave families a chance to visit the school’s new satellite pantry—The Falcon Market—open to all school staff, students, and their families.

The vision of the Falcon Market is to "normalize access to basic resources, which we all depend on," Lajoie said.

"The Market is for everyone, and that is the way we have seen it utilized so far, which is very exciting," he added.

Bowdoinham Food Pantry Director Jennifer Stonebraker said the school’s social worker reported how “invaluable” the personal hygiene items and extra clothing have been for students.

“Teachers and staff have been visiting the Market to stock their classrooms with snacks and provide items for kiddos to take home with them for their family if a need arises,” Stonebraker said. “I am so proud of this market. I think we will see more satellite pantries popping up at locations where people frequently go."

Stonebraker wasn’t wrong.

A new satellite pantry is set to open Oct. 16 in Harpswell's Town Office. The town partnered with the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program based in Brunswick after the nonprofit did away with its mobile food truck program.

“The Satellite pantry will be a way to reach our community members locally without them having to travel to Brunswick, to pick up food,” said Gina Caldwell, Harpswell recreation director and community services coordinator.

Caldwell said she expects residents will frequent the pantry this winter as heating and food costs continue to rise.

"Opening additional satellite pantries furthers our goal of offering free nutritious food closer to people's homes while creating space and opportunities for people to select groceries for themselves and their families," Heather Arvidson, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention volunteer and client services manager, said.

The Harpswell satellite pantry will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.