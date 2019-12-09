LEWISTON, Maine — Starting the day off right is an important step in anyone's schedule no matter their age, but it couldn't be truer for young students in one Maine school where their teacher is making sure to give them a personalized boost before class even begins.

Second graders in Ms. Pollack's class at Acadia Academy get to choose a custom greeting from their teacher every morning, and they don't even have to say a word.

The Lewiston charter school posted a video of the students choosing from a list of personalized greetings which includes fist-bumps, high-fives, flossing and the most popular greeting - hugs.

Ms. Pollack who has been teaching for four years came up with the idea and has many options including doing the dab, pinky handshake, verbal hello, elbow high-five, do a dance, or create your own.

The 12 options for greetings are displayed in pictures outside the classroom. Students just point to the type of greeting they want and get to say good morning to their teacher.

School can be intimidating, nerve-wracking and downright challenging for many young students. Ms. Pollack is doing her best to make sure all students have the confidence to tackle their day head-on, all while teaching her young scholars how to give appropriate greetings.

Second graders in Ms. Pollack's class get to choose from these 12 good morning greetings.

Acadia Academy

RELATED: Maine teenager receives high school diploma while bedridden with terminal brain cancer

RELATED: Humble carpenter leaves behind millions in life savings, sending 33 kids to college