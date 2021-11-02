Federal grant to support HyFlex Classrooms at Unity College

The classrooms will be at Unity's Technical Institute for Environmental Professions and allow students to learn in-person and remotely in real-time

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many schools and colleges teach and present information to students. As places of higher education offer more online learning options, Unity College is getting federal funding to increase its virtual teachings.

The college was awarded $330,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a part of a larger $50 million push to improve rural education and healthcare across the country. Unity College will use that investment to launch HyFlex Classrooms at Unity's Technical Institute for Environmental Professions at the Pineland Farms campus in New Glouchester.

"It's really to allow a very real-time conversation without having everybody be in the same geographic location or zip code, and that's what the technology will do," President Dr. MelikPeter Khoury said Tuesday.

The technology is not new, Khoury added. Still, the new classrooms will allow for more communication between students and staff, even if they're located at different Unity College locations or from home.

. "It's really about access," Khory said. "There are a lot of individuals, adult students, who are looking for education, who might be in rural areas, who might not have the ability to drive or go to a residential campus. This really offers a gateway to that."

The classrooms will feature cameras, microphones, monitors, and sound systems that will track faculty or students who are in the physical classroom c, so those learning remotely will be able to keep up in real-time.

Khory mentioned this technology is the future as schools like Unity can now reach people all over the state and bridge any learning gaps that impact students living in rural areas or who cannot make it to in-person classes.

These classrooms should be completed in the coming months. The first classes will be offered in the spring.